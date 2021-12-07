Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry.

In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag.

This isn’t the first time Lori Harvey has modeled outfits from the London-based brand. Last August, the stepdaughter of lTV personality Steve Harvey wore a Burberry logo-covered pajama-style set. She showed off the silky blue monogrammed look, which she paired with strappy sandals, on Instagram.

Also, just days ago, the skincare entrepreneur stepped out in a head-turning red Burberry suit for an event co-hosted by the brand at Art Basel in Miami, Florida. She styled the bold ensemble with a pair of slinky silver metallic sandals for the occasion.

Michael B. Jordan, Harvey’s boyfriend, commented on a post of her in the look, simply writing “Sheesh.” Moreover, in an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter” published on Dec. 1, the 34-year-old “Creed” star revealed that he’s found love with the model.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play,” he explained. “I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was,” he said.

Scroll through the gallery for a look at Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years.