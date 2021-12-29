Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label.

The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure.

“I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag is the perfect staple piece you need in your collection 🤎 @burberry #ad,” Harvey captioned the shot.

The skincare mogul kept the rest of her look simple by accessorizing with thin gold hoop earrings, a classic French manicure, neutral makeup and medium-sized box braids.

When it came down the shoes, the model coordinated her coat with a brown pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style was complete with a sharp 4-inch heel.

Harvey is quite the fashionista. While she is known for her comfortable and casual looks, the influencer is undoubtedly a show-stopper. Throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing decadent styles like flowy tailoring, edgy dresses, colorful separates, fun outerwear and intricate bikinis.

On the footwear front, she likes to step out in stylish boots, strappy silhouettes, chunky slides and trendy sneakers. Harvey always turns heads on the red carpet and has been dubbed the ultimate cozy girl as she loves to mix athletic apparel with streetwear.

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey seems to be enjoying an earth tone aesthetic lately. Harvey recently took to Instagram to show off her outfit that consisted of floor-length chocolate leather trench coat over a cream bustier top that included mesh detailing in the center. She paired the fashionable fit with tan wide-leg pants and nude strappy pointed-toe heels.

See Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments through the years.

Add a pair of brown pointed-toe pumps to your next look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom To Buy: Steve Madden Vala pumps, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Flax pumps, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Schutz S-Lou pumps, $98.