Lorde Is Radiant in Yellow Crop Top and Flowing Skirt for ‘Late Show’ Rooftop Performance

Lorde is back and brighter than ever. The musician marked a vibrant return to live performances last night in New York City, debuting her new song “Solar Power” on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater during “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The “Melodrama” musician wore a bold yellow ensemble for the occasion, consisting of a matching crop top and flowing maxi skirt with a high slit and waist belt tied in a bow. She paired the pieces with a delicate gold bracelet, as well as several thin gold necklaces. The outfit was similar in its style and composition to her look worn in the “Solar Power” music video, a lemon yellow satin crop top and long skirt by Collina Strada.

Lorde performs “Solar Power” on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The Grammy-winning singer didn’t wear shoes during her performance, choosing instead to showcase a bright red pedicure. However, we can imagine what the 24-year-old star would wear based on her past ensembles. Lorde’s known for favoring white sneakers by Nike and Adidas, particularly Nike’s Air Force 1 shoes. We can easily imagine her pairing this sunny ensemble with the monochrome white kicks for a casual and retro-inspired look — especially since it’s the sneaker of the summer, according to Gen Z.

Lorde performs “Solar Power” on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The yellow looks Lorde’s worn so far during the “Solar Power” era differ sharply from her darker past looks. The musician is known for her previous edgy outfits, which often incorporated an all-black palette, since she broke onto the music scene with her hit song “Royals” in 2013. Lorde’s style and onstage ensembles grew noticeably lighter in the late 2010s, adding more metallic tones, multicolored pieces, and vintage-inspired fruit and floral prints.

As Lorde has returned to the limelight, so has a renewed focus on her personal style. In the past, the musician was spotted in flowing and formal dresses from top designers like Alex Perry, Off-White and Mary Kantrantozu. She even attended the Met Gala twice, wearing Calvin Klein and Valentino gowns (whether she appears on the 2021 event’s red carpet remains to be seen). Printed sets by labels like Proenza Schouler, as well as jumpsuits from brands like Chanel and Emporio Armani, were also mainstays in her wardrobe.

<p>Singer Lorde paired her slouchy pants with sandals</p> CREDIT: Giovanni Gionnini Singer Lorde paired her slouchy pants with sandals

When it comes to shoes, the “Team” singer’s style is similarly varied and appears to correspond to her musical aesthetic of the moment. During her vampy early years, the star frequently wore black shoes like Stella McCartney’s ridged ankle boots, Jeffrey Campbell’s lace-up platform loafers and zip-up boots by Boohoo. After her album “Melodrama” was released in 2017, free-spirited styles like Birkenstock Arizonas, Adidas Adilette slides and Charlotte Olympia platform sandals were often in rotation. For events, the singer recently appeared to favor pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals by brands like Le Silla and Valentino. She’s also a powerful star in the fashion world, previously sitting in front rows for top brands like Chloé, Christian Dior and Yeezy.

