Lorde Makes a Radiant Statement in a Striped Dress and Orange Platform Wedge Heels

By Jacorey Moon
THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lorde went groovy and ethereal in her latest look.

The “Royals” singer performed her latest single “Solar Power” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. For the ensemble, she sported a mid-calf length dress that featured vibrant yellow and purple diagonal stripes printed on a baby pick fabric. The dress also incorporated cap sleeves for an added flair.

Lorde
Lorde performing at The Late Late Show with James Corden that aired Monday, August 23, 2021.
CREDIT: CBS
Lorde
A closer look at Lorde’s orange wedge platform sandals.
CREDIT: CBS

When it came down to the shoes, Lorde donned a pair of platform wedge-heel sandals that may look familiar to any 2000s fashion fans. The shoes capitalize off of the chunky, platform aesthetic that has grown in popularity on social media and in streetwear styles alike over the last couple of years.

Lorde’s essential style consists all things currently trendy and considered modern. She typically dabbles in designs that have an avant-garde twist, though typically leaning towards a more demure look. While on red carpets, Lorde fancies outfits that push the envelope and create statement-making moments. From wearing an Off-White gown while performing during her Melodrama World Tour to frolicking at the 2018 Grammys in a vibrant red gown, the 24-year-old artist created fashion-forward moments that cement her eye and reputation for fashion.

The “Green Light” singer has also used her modeling talents to be the face of a MAC Cosmetics ad campaign back in 2014.

Slip on a pair of orange platform sandals and add a dramatic early 2000s twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Lorde.

Sarto Demi 2 Platform Wedge Sandal
CREDIT: Franco Sarto

To Buy: Sarto Demi 2 Platform Wedge Sandals, $63

Haus of Honey platform wedge sandals
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Haus of Honey Platform Wedge Sandals, $846

Lounge Platform Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Lounge Platform Slide Sandals, $59

Click through the gallery to find more popular trends from the early 2000s like Lorde’s heels. 

