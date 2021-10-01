Lorde Stuns in a Silky Mushroom Dress and Sharp Lime Pumps at Variety Power of Women

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lorde returns to the red carpet in a beautiful fungi-inspired ensemble at the 2021 Variety Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Cadillac. For the fete on Thursday, the “Solar Power” singer donned a Rodarte mushroom print bubble dress featuring a lavender silk cape and turtle neckline from the spring 2022 collection. To add an extra earthy element, Lorde wore a pair of lime green stilettos encompassing ankle straps and pointed toes.

As someone who promotes environmentalism and raises awareness about climate change, Lorde’s look was fitting for the occasion. The Grammy Award-winning singer is known for adding bold statement pieces and vibrant color palettes into her wardrobe.

Lorde attends Variety’s Power of Women, presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Cadillac, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

Her personal stylist Karla Welch is responsible for Lorde’s most emblematic looks. Lately, the singer has been implementing pastels into her signature styles. From her lavender gown at the Global Citizen Live event to her colorful striped dress at “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Lorde is here to inspire her legion of fans to care for the planet.

When it comes to her shoe aesthetic, the singer complements her outfits with modern designs and avant garde shoes. Her go-to styles include orange platform sandals, sneakers and pointed toe heels. While performing, Lorde leans toward colorful pieces like yellow, purple and green dresses.

During the event, Lorde received recognition from Hunter Schafer, who mentioned how Lorde’s debut album was inspiring. The other honorees that attended Variety’s event were Amanda Groman, Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey and Katy Perry.

Shop these green shoes below.

Buy Now: Steve Madden Zippy Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pump, $129.95

Buy Now: The Attico Venus Slingback Pumps, $519

Buy Now: Steve Madden Alessi Pump, $109.99

See more stars on the red carpet at the 2021 Variety Power of Women event.