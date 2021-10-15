Lorde and David Byrne Grace ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover Barefoot & in All-Black Outfits

Rolling Stone dropped its final cover pairing for its 2021 “Musicians on Musicians” editorial feature.

The cover included pop superstar Lorde and one of her earliest music heroes, David Byrne. Other covers featured artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morrisette, as well as Alicia Keys and Kehlani.

Lorde wore a tuxedo jacket and oversized matching black pants by Saint Laurent. Her gold hoop earrings, from Mejuri, slightly peeked out from under her dark hair. Byrne wore a turtleneck sweater by Brioni underneath his suit by Hermès. Both of the musicians went barefoot for the cover shoot, and both topped off their look with black sunglasses.

David Byrne and Lorde on Rolling Stone’s cover. CREDIT: Shaniqwa Jarvis for Rolling Stone

Lorde told Rolling Stone that Byrne’s music was a huge touchstone of her youth in New Zealand, though the two are generations apart. Her album “Solar Power” that she released in August after a four-year hiatus, in which she traveled to Antarctica, is where she got back in touch with the power of nature. Similarly, Byrne told the publication that he has been thinking of his past lately for the hit show “American Utopia,” which is based on his full catalog starting from Talking Heads. The two discussed fighting stage fright, writing deep pop songs and staying off social media.

“When social media started to emerge, I thought, ‘I think I have enough to do, rather than feeding this,'” Byrne said. “I was more concerned about my workflow than concerned about what other effects it might have.”

David Byrne and Lorde in Rolling Stone. CREDIT: Shaniqwa Jarvis for Rolling Stone

Lorde also shared her thoughts on the subject.

“I actually find out about a lot of new things from newspapers on my phone,” Lorde said. “Almost more than I would from Twitter or something. I miss a lot, and that was something that I had to become OK with, because as a teenager and late adolescent, I had all the fingers on all the pulses about every little sub-genre and undercurrent. Choosing to relinquish that was difficult.”