Lorde Makes a Stellar Performance on ‘The Late Late Show’ in a See-Through Crocheted Dress

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lorde made more than one fashion statement this week with her late-night performances.

From summer-inspired dresses to daring silhouettes, the “California” singer hit the stage on Thursday for “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” For her “Green Light” performance, Lorde exhibited a floral-detailed crocheted dress from the Cong Tri fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection. Lorde’s dress is worth $15,600 and it features an intricate floral motif with a sleeveless cut.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, August 25, 2021, with guests Lorde and Bradley Whitford. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Lorde at the Late Late Show with James Corden
CREDIT: CBS

In previous nights on late-night shows, the “Royals” singer surprised fans with a vibrant striped dress and orange platform sandals. But this time around, Lorde invited listeners to sit back and unwind through the melody of her latest album “Solar Power” with a high-end design that is low-key yet elevated to her new standards.

Her outfits seem to reflect her changed perspectives and portray a more down-to-earth Lorde. To wrap up her week-long residency at “The Late Late Show”, Lorde performed in a sophisticated a-line maxi dress — an elegant choice for the soft melody of “Fallen Fruit”.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, August 25, 2021, with guests Lorde and Bradley Whitford. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Lorde performed in a crocheted dress at The Late Late Show
CREDIT: CBS

Though Lorde went for a barefoot look during her performance, the songwriter usually wears trending designs such as the chunky platform shoe trend, mules and stilettos. Lorde’s style evolution continues as she steps into a new landscape and steps away from her avant-garde costumes. Her new album reveals a bright aesthetic with yellow outfits in all their solar glory with a laidback vibe. Likely, Lorde will continue to upgrade her wardrobe with bespoke designs like this $10k crocheted dress.

Step into the solar energy like Lorde with these designs.

