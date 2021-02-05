Lizzo Goes for a Run in Psychedelic Sports Bra, Leggings & Sneakers in Homage to Miley Cyrus

There is a new fitness trend going around the celebrity scene but it might not be for everyone.

Lizzo took inspiration from Miley Cyrus this week and decided to add singing into her workout routine; the “Cuz I Love You” songstress sang along to her hit track as she ran on the treadmill, demonstrating a hard-to-manage control of breath. For her workout, Lizzo opted for a matching Kaleidescape-inspired sports bra and leggings set matched to a black hat and gray running shoes.

“I’m tireeeeeed… Cuz I Love Yooooouuu I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And F***ING HARD,” wrote the musician in her caption.

The “Plastic Hearts” singer herself started the new trend as she sang along to her song yesterday during a Peleton Tred class, walking and running all while staying on key. For the fitness session, Cyrus kept cool in a black sports bra, blue short athletic shorts, slouchy socks and black running shoes.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Lizzo continued to use her massive following on social media show off her positive attitude, relatable moments and fitness journey. In June 2020, for example, she shared a series of snapshots from her workout routine as she proudly explained that she works out to achieve her own ideal body type, not to achieve anyone else’s standard of what is societally ideal. She used the video to call out “fat shamers,” saying “I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job. Health is not just determined by what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside.”

In the post, the “Truth Hurts” singer modeled a series of leggings, shorts, sports bras and more athleisure styles from brands like Nike, Adidas and Reebok.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style repertoire, the musician’s closet includes a vast variety of hit designer brands. From modeling Marc Jacobs at the Met Gala to performing on stage in Christian Siriano ball gown and custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots, her style is nothing but ordinary. The “Truth Hurts” singer can also be found in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

