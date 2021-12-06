Lizzo Shuts Down Art Basel in Show-Stopping Sequined Leotard & Chunky Prada Combat Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Art Basel returned to Miami Beach this past weekend. Several celebrities flocked to the highly-anticipated art fair to commemorate its annual return.

Among the high-profile stars was Lizzo. The 33-year-old hitmaker put on an electrifying show for crowds at the American Express Unstaged event on Saturday. The “Rumors” singer was in her element as she performed some of her chart-topping records. She even surprised fans with a more personal cover of Erykah Badu’s, infamous soulful single, “Tyrone.” She seemingly gave a shoutout to her two faux beaus, Chris Evans and Drake.

Lizzo closes out Art Basel with a concert performance as part of American Express Unstaged in Miami Beach, Florida on Dec. 4, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Lizzo hit the stage in a show-stopping outfit. The songstress wore a white leotard that was adorned with sequins at the sides. The bodysuit was complete with an airbrushed graphic emblazoned with “The Body.”

The Detroit native tied her embellished one-piece together with a delicate diamond choker, stud earrings and a fresh set of glittery acrylic nails. On her feet were a pair of white chunky Prada combat boots. Her shoe style was a trendy and fitting option to help her turn up the stage.

Lizzo closes out Art Basel with a concert performance as part of American Express Unstaged in Miami Beach, Florida on Dec 4th 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Lizzo often wears bold items that make just as much of a statement as her flute playing skills. For footwear, she gravitates towards styles like sharp pumps, sleek sandals and chunky boots from brands like Stuart Weitzman and Ugg.

The “Truth Hurts” artist recently sported the shoe style while attending Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction. She slipped on a pair of black combat boots that complemented her leather vest. Both pieces added a rough and tough edge to her feminine dress.

