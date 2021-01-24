Lizzo’s Cozy Style Includes a Tupac Sweater, Textured Leggings and Glossy Black Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo‘s off-duty style includes one of hip-hop’s most celebrated rappers.

On Saturday, Lizzo shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show her wearing an intricately woven sweater that features late rapper Tupac posing in a bathtub from his iconic 1996 photoshoot by David Lachapelle. Lizzo’s knit is from Knitwrth — a brand that sells a variety of sweaters adorned with celebrity faces.

Lizzo teamed the top with a pair of black textured leggings and glossy kicks on her feet. The black footwear featured a chunky outsole and patent leather uppers. The “Truth Hurts” songstress accessorized with a black cap and Dior earrings.

Lizzo’s casual look comes after she offered her own take on the athleisure trend earlier this month. The singer took to Instagram, sharing photos of herself in a black tank paired with cozy black sweatpants.

Watch on FN

Lizzo decided to enhance her look with the help of a sheer jacket. The button-up outwear piece gave the loungewear an elevated touch, but helped maintain an easygoing feel as the jacket is lightweight and thin in fabric.

Lizzo then accessorized with a white bandana and chunky gold hoop earrings. As for footwear, Lizzo opted for a pair of what appears to be white Nike Air Max 95 sneakers. The style, which is currently on sale for $114 from $220 at Ssense.com, features a round toe, lace-up closure and an embroidered logo at the tongue. The shoe is finalized with a Swoosh at the outer side and a foam rubber midsole featuring the Air Sole unit.

Add some glossy sneakers to your footwear with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 97, $170

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Michael by Michael Kors Skyler Bootie, $145

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Tiem Slipstream Cycling Sneaker, $130

Click through the gallery to see Lizzo’s style through the years.