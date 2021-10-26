Lizzo Has a High-Fashion Moment in a Dramatic 3D Floral Dress With Square-Toe Boots

Lizzo is no stranger to making bold fashion statements. And on Monday, she dressed to turn heads in an ethereal gown by designer Thom Browne.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker showed off a flowing, floral-embellished cape dress in various shades of gray. The floor-length frock, which fastened down the front, appeared at the sought-after American designer’s spring ’22 presentation last month and includes a matching headpiece.

In a video, the Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper can be seen walking down her home’s steps toward a car while modeling the lavish look. Even giving the camera a little twirl, she captioned the post “a @thombrowne moment…brought to you by @jasonrembert,” who is her stylist. Rembert is also stylist to Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige and Marsai Martin.

On her feet, the 33-year-old “Good as Hell” singer donned a pair of simple black leather boots featuring a pointed square toe. Always one to garner attention when she hits the scene, Lizzo wore a glittering see-through purple look and went barefoot for Cardi B’s birthday party just a few weeks back.

Lizzo steps out wearing an eye-catching look for Cardi B’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. CREDIT: MEGA

Last night, she linked up with “American Horror Story” actress Sarah Paulson and posted a funny video on TikTok and Twitter that is now making headlines. Check out the video below.

That’s my twinnem 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rX2u8OaUUH — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 26, 2021

