Lizzo Is Edgy in Graphic Tee, Fringe Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Shoes

Lizzo is serving up major rockstar vibes with her latest look.

The “Rumors” singer was spotted heading to Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood sporting fringed leather pants and white pointed-toe shoes. She also wore a matching black t-shirt that incorporated a picture of her on the front with the words “Lizzo, Enuff To Feed The Needy.”

Lizzo as she was seen arriving to dinner at Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Lizzo’s white pointed-toe shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Lizzo is often seen in bold pieces that make just as much of a statement as her flute playing skills. She reaches for designer pieces from Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Siriano while also donning edgy and sleek styles from brands like TLZ L’Femme and Norma Kamali. On the footwear front, she gravitates towards silhouettes from brands like Stuart Weitzman and Ugg.

When she’s not creating chart-topping hits or gracing the stage, The “Truth Hurts” singer is also busy starring in campaigns for brands like Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup. Additionally, she’s collaborated with Global eyewear brand Quay and is a brand ambassador for Dove.

Put on a pair of white pointed-toe heels and add a sharp twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Lizzo.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Matisse Caty Western Pointed Toe Bootie, $205.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Elwyn Bootie, $70.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: BCBGeneration Mipper Studded Leather Booties, $90.

