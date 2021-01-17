Lizzo Offers Her Own Take on the Athleisure Trend with Black Sweats, a Sheer Jacket and White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo has provided a styling hack for spicing up loungewear — and it includes a little bit of sheer.

On Saturday, Lizzo shared a slideshow of photos of her weekend attire on Instagram, which included a black tank paired with cozy black sweatpants.

While sweats have become a wardrobe essential as many have opted for more comfortable clothes while quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lizzo decided to enhance her look with the help of a sheer jacket. The button-up outwear piece gave the loungewear an elevated touch, but helped maintain an easygoing feel as the jacket is lightweight and thin in fabric.

Lizzo then accessorized with a white bandana and chunky gold hoop earrings. As for footwear, Lizzo opted for a pair of what appears to be white Nike Air Max 95 sneakers. The style, which is currently on sale for $114 from $220 at Ssense.com, features a round toe, lace-up closure and an embroidered logo at the tongue. The shoe is finalized with a Swoosh at the outer side and a foam rubber midsole featuring the Air Sole unit.

“<Looks pretty, stares into camera>,” Lizzo captioned the Instagram post.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style, the Grammy award-winning songstress leans on the daring side. Her red carpet and off-duty wardrobe often consists of ensembles that include sheer, sequins and cutouts. When it comes to designer brands, her go-to choices have been Gucci, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Moschino.

