Lizzo Keeps the Slip Dress Trend Alive for Spring With the Chunkiest Sneakers 

Slip dresses are here to stay.

On Sunday, Lizzo proved this is true when she showcased the perfect spring look on Instagram. The singer posed on a basketball court, which sat atop a hill in California, wearing a fitted gray slip dress. The frock featured black spaghetti straps and stopped just above her knees.

Lizzo styled the trendy look with a jacket off her shoulders and oversized sunglasses. As for footwear, Lizzo gave the dress a casual touch with chunky sneakers. The kicks featured metallic silver uppers with contrasting white and brown detailing. The shoes were finalized with a thick protruding outsole.

“Idk I just be wantin to show y’all how cute I am today,” Lizzo captioned the Instagram post.

Lizzo’s off-duty style moment comes after she channeled her inner mermaid at the 2021 Grammy Awards earlier this month. For the ceremony, Lizzo wore a strapless, ruched mermaid-style dress courtesy of Balmain with highlights including endless Bulgari diamonds. On her feet, the Grammy Award-winning artist sported custom glittering Stuart Weitzman sandals. Similar heels from the brand retail for $395 on its website.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style, the songstress leans on the daring side. Her red carpet and off-duty wardrobe often consists of ensembles that include sheer, sequins and cutouts. When it comes to designer brands, her go-to choices have been Gucci, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Moschino.

