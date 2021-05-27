Lizzo May Have Just Introduced Summer’s ‘It’ Jumpsuit in a Sheer Number Teamed With Trendy Square Heels

Lizzo’s latest look has given the classic black jumpsuit a bold upgrade.

On Thursday, the songstress shared a series of posts from a recent night on the town with SZA, for which she wore a black sheer ensemble. The jumpsuit featured an off-the-shoulder construction and was adorned with loose strips of cloth that cascaded off the the look’s sleeves and pants.

Lizzo’s look is flirty, unique and ideal for those summer nights with your girls. The look also features a sort of deconstructed effect — a popular look that was seen on many fashion runways in 2018. Last year, Kim Kardashian showcased a similar style when she attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles wearing vintage Alexander McQueen. The archival gown, which is named the Oyster dress is meant to resemble a deconstructed version of the shellfish. Like Lizzo’s number, Kardashian’s dress featured flyaway cloth.

As for how Lizzo completed her look, the “Truth Hurts” crooner opted for square toe heels. The style featured dainty back-straps and sat atop a polka dot insole. Square toe designs have been trending since 2019. The once unconventional silhouette adds a modern flare to looks and has remained a must-try shoe design thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta, The Attico, Sam Edelman and more. The style also adds dimension to looks, particular ensembles with pants, as the sharp design pokes through at the bottom.

Add square toe heels to your wardrobe with these picks below.

