Lizzo Goes Bold in Red Silk Blouse With Pink Bra Detail, Wide-Leg Jeans & White Pointy Pumps

Lizzo made a bold arrival for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., last night. The singer exited Catch restaurant in an eye-catching red silk blouse that incorporated a pink bra seamed detail, wide-leg jeans and white pointy pumps. The heels helped accentuate the outfit, giving it a nice contrast that balanced the flowing lines of the outfit pieces.

Lizzo wears a pink and red silk blouse, jeans and pointy white pumps after dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 3, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Lizzo embraces a wide range of styles, both for her shoes and with her garment selection. On and off the red carpet, songstress has worn leather over-the-knee boots, sneakers and strappy heels.

Lizzo wears a pink and red silk blouse, jeans and pointy white pumps after dinner at Catch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 3, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA The most common theme that seems to come across in Lizzo’s aesthetic is vibrancy. The entertainer embraces standout styles from Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Siriano. Her shoe choices range from Stuart Weitzman to Ugg.

Slip on a pair of white heels perfect for finishing out the summer, inspired by Lizzo.

