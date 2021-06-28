Lizzo Is a Walking Work of Art in Trendy Mules, Fuzzy Pink Skirt Set & Corset Top Printed With Her Face On It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo looked pretty in pink this week wearing a bright statement look to hit the town.

The “Juice” singer donned a bold pink shearling jacket and matching skirt, styled by Jason Rembert. For a campy twist, Lizzo also wore a corset featuring an image of the Mona Lisa with her own face printed atop it. “LIZZO LISA,” the singer wittily captioned the photos of her look on Instagram.

Lizzo accessorized the outfit with a sparkling necklace and coordinating pink Prada shoulder bag. The “Good As Hell” rapper wore a similar nylon style by the Italian brand while dining at Craig’s in Los Angeles earlier this month. On the footwear front, she slipped on Bottega Veneta’s cult-favorite Lido mule sandals. The slip-on style features a quilted upper, square toe silhouette and 3.5-inch stiletto heel. Lizzo’s style currently retails for $890 on Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The mule style has gained instant popularity in recent seasons, with Bottega Veneta’s designs leading the charge and quickly selling out. The brand’s bags and shoes have become verifiable hits among A-listers, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.

When it comes to Lizzo’s own shoe style, the hit singer’s wardrobe includes a wide range of designer labels. The star can be seen in colorful sneakers by Nike and Gucci, as well as a range of feathered and embellished heels and strappy sandals, typically by her go-to brand Stuart Weitzman. From wearing a feathered Marc Jacobs coat at the Met Gala to performing in a Christian Siriano ball gown, Lizzo always makes a statement with her style. The “Truth Hurts” musician has also starred in campaigns for Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

