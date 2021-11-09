Lizzo Adds Grunge Touches to a Pink Floral Bouffant Dress in Combat Boots & Leather Vest for Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lizzo makes a bold statement with her latest flowy look.

The “Truth Hurts” singer attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday with singer Ciara, where she was spotted wearing an ensemble suitable for the smash hitmaker. Lizzo wore a black bouffant dress that featured a pink floral print across the dress. The garment also had puffy-sleeves that are trending right now, with celebs like Emma Roberts and Zoey Deutch sporting similar variations recently.

Ciara and Lizzo at Missy Elliott’s HWOF star induction ceremony yesterday. CREDIT: John Salangsang

A closer look at Lizzo’s black combat boots. CREDIT: John Salangsang

When it came down to the shoes, Lizzo slipped on a pair of black combat boots that complemented her leather vest — and both pieces added a rough and tough edge to her feminine dress.

Lizzo often wears bold items that make just as much of a statement as her flute playing skills. For footwear, she gravitates towards styles like sharp pumps, sleek sandals and chunky boots from brands like Stuart Weitzman and Ugg.

When she’s not creating chart-topping hits or gracing the stage, The “Rumors” singer stars in campaigns for brands like Absolut Vodka, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American brand and Urban Decay makeup. Additionally, she’s collaborated with Global eyewear brand Quay and is a brand ambassador for Dove.

