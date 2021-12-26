Lizzo Hosts Christmas Karaoke in Festive Green Mini Dress and Thigh-High Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lizzo wished her followers a Merry Christmas in the most Lizzo way possible.

The talented performer gathered together with friends and family for a jam-packed holiday karaoke party. In the slide show posted to her Instagram, the starlet sang her heart out to some Christmas carols and posed for a family photo featuring matching PJs and smiles all around before an extravagantly decorated Christmas tree.

Dancing her way through the snow, Lizzo also posted a video to her Instagram set to a funky beat. The “Rumors” songstress strutted her stuff under the falling flakes in slow-mo, twirling in an emerald green pleated dress. The dress featured strappy black detailing with buckles studded with emerald gems. The fabric was shiny and festive, amplified only by the pleasing texture of the pleates. It was truly a perfect dress to ring in the holidays, albeit a bit chilly. The color and slight flair of the dress are celebratory of the season, amplifying the sheer excitement of the day with a joyous and very stylish ensemble. For a little extra bling, Lizzo accessorized with a chunky silver bracelet and some statement silver hoops.

The singer paired the whole affair with some black, thigh-high boots that matched up to the short hem of the dress almost perfectly. The heels had a pointed toe and a comfortable-sized heel that allowed for the singer to move, dance and sing karaoke in all night long. This style of boots is something Lizzo has worn before for their drama and for the extra length and height they provide. The look is festive and fun, practically made for the holiday season.

