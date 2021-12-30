Lizzo Strikes a Pose in Zip-Up Crop Top, Leather Pants and Hidden Heels

Lizzo went sleek for her latest OOTD post, shared on Instagram this week. “IF YOU EVER SEE THESE DOGS IN YA FRONT YARD JUST KNOW UPSTAIRS IM GOIN HARD,” the singer captioned the photos, referencing popular TikTok song “The Dawn” by Better Exeptions.

The “Rumors” singer posed in a black leather crop top, which featured slightly puffed sleeves and a silver zipper on its front. The star coordinated her sleek top with matching pants, which included panels of both matte and shiny leather. Her look was complete with two diamond necklaces, as well as sparkling drop earrings and thin rings.

Though the “Phone” singer’s shoes weren’t visible in her post, it’s likely she wore strappy sandals or boots that matched her ensemble. Lizzo is known for wearing bold pairs that match her looks, creating complementary and monochrome moments.

For footwear, the “Truth Hurts” singer regularly wears sleek pairs that complement her outfits. For performances, she’s known for wearing lace-up and combat boots with studs, crystals and monochrome palettes from brands like Prada. When it comes to the red carpet, she’s also worn tall boots by Ugg and Fashion to Figure. However, for formal occasions, Lizzo elevates her looks with crystal and wrapped sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Jimmy Choo and more top brands.

