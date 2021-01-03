×
Lizzo Wears Black Strapless High Slit Dress with Heeled Mules to Ring in the New Year 

By Robyn Merrett
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo is starting 2021 off on a stylish and positive note.

On Jan. 1, Lizzo shared a photo of New Year’s look, which included a daring strapless black dress. The number featured a bustier-like top and an ultrahigh slit.

Lizzo glammed up the look with diamond jewels and vibrant pink hair, which she styled in loose waves down her shoulders. As for footwear, Lizzo opted for a pair of sleek heeled peep-toe mules. The shoes featured a backless construction and a stiletto heel. The attico offers a similar style for $620 at Net-a-porter.com.

Along with serving up a look, Lizzo provided words of encouragement for her followers in the caption. “I saw somewhere if you ain’t find your hustle this year then ‘the hustle ain’t in you’… nah… this year wasn’t given to us in the form of an incubator for growth. If you found growth, I’m proud of you. If you found yourself shrunken, I’m proud of you. Because this year was about survival. Everyone reading this post is a survivor. And that means the hustle is definitely in you. Celebrate yourself. Safely and lovingly,” she wrote.

Lizzo’s all-black ensemble comes after she said goodbye to 2020 in sequins.

On Dec. 30, the “Truth Hurts” singer posted photos from a recent late night photoshoot, which show her dressed in a sequin crewneck. Lizzo paired the festive look with shiny black briefs and sparkly fishnet tights. The tights were embellished with jewels and complimented the sequin turtleneck. Lizzo accessorized with hoop earrings, and finalized the look with a pair of chunky heeled combat boots.

The footwear, which has been trending big last year among celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk and more, featured a thick block heel and sleek patent leather construction. Jefferey Campbell offers a similar style for $165 at Nordstrom.com.

When it comes to Lizzo’s style, the Grammy award-winning songstress leans on the daring side. Her red carpet and off-duty wardrobe often consists of ensembles that include sheer, sequins and cutouts. When it comes to designer brands, her go-to choices have been Gucci, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Moschino.

Add heeled mules to your footwear collection with these picks below.

Porte & Paire Leather Mules
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Porte & Paire Leather Mules, $87 (was $290)

Schutz Bardot Leather Mule
CREDIT: Courtesy Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Schutz Bardot Leather Stiletto Mule, $80 (was $175)

DKNY Boston Dress Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: DKNY Boston Dress Sandals, $139

