Lizzo Jets Off for Birthday Trip in Head-to-Toe Balmain — Flip Flops and Luggage Included

To say Lizzo’s 33rd birthday celebration has been epic would be quite the understatement. The Grammy-winning singer rang in another year in Las Vegas and served one jaw-dropping look after another, ending the weekend with her flight look. Airport style is one celeb category people can’t get enough of, and Lizzo brought it to the next level with her head-to-toe Balmain that she sported on her very own runway—the airport runway. Surrounded by Balmain luggage on the tarmac, she wore a printed Balmain trench coat with a matching hat, oversized bag with jumbo gold hardware, and slides adorned with a gold chain.

Lizzo captioned her Instagram with “… Guess where I’m headed next?” We can’t say we’re know her next destination, but we have a hunch it’s someplace fabulous and worthy of the outfit that can stop air traffic control. A full logo look has never seemed so badass, not to mention jet-setter chic.

The “Juice” musician revealed plenty of Sin City-worthy outfits befitting the superstar. There was a high-low slip dress with gold embellishments, paired with square-toe sandals. And her poolside attire was a custom Roberto Cavalli tiger stripe and leopard print bikini covered in strands upon strands of gold chains by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry. Another full out glam moment was her custom chocolate brown Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with feather mules. So, this runway Balmain feast is the perfect finale to her birthday weekend bash and all the outfits she filled it with.

Anyone who has spent a weekend in Las Vegas wearing high heels knows what a genius choice Lizzo’s Balmain slides were. The of-the-moment sandals still bring loads of style without sacrificing any comfort. Get happy feet yourself with these slides inspired by Lizzo’s Balmain birthday pair.

