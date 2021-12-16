Lindsey Vonn Gets Physical in Racerback Tank Top, Sheer Panel Leggings and Under Armour Sneakers for Tempo Workout

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn makes working out look fun and sleek.

The four-time World Cup champion posted a photoset on Instagram today showing her exercising and lifting weights in a rather put-together style to celebrate her new partnership with Tempo, an AI-powered home gym. Ensemble-wise, Vonn sported a black loose-fitting racerback tank top paired with black stretchy Under Armour Project Rock leggings with breathable sheer panels for a perfect, effective activewear moment.

When it came down to shoes, the Under Armour ambassador popped on a pair of black functional sneakers that, of course, matched her post’s energy, but it also matched the vibe of her sporty outfit.

When she makes an appearance on a red carpet, Vonn is known for wearing beautiful creations from principled designers and houses like Gucci and Christian Siriano. For dresses, Vonn has a penchant for a variety of looks, from a sheer number to crystallized pieces with tulle trains and peekaboo cutouts.

She’s also a fan of classic fashion silhouettes that tend toward functionality. Scattered throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing styles like flowy dresses, slouchy sweatpants, durable snow gear, colorful separates and edgy tailoring. On the footwear front, she typically gravitates toward designs like sharp pumps, sleek sandals, sneakers and ski boots.

Vonn has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Thom Browne. She also created her own line of clothing with Under Armour in 2018.

