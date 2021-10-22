Lindsey Vonn Is Fall-Ready in Cozy Sweater, Velvet Pants & White Shoes With Gavin DeGraw

Lindsey Vonn and Gavin DeGraw go way back, according to the alpine skier’s latest post.

The Olympian posted to her Instagram page on Friday posing with the singer, and she posted a throwback picture from nearly a decade ago as well. She captioned the post “2021 vs. 2013 … pretty much the same minus my terrible bangs!🤦🏼‍♀️ lol. Congrats on the new album @gavindegraw 👏🏻.”

The gold medalist wore a cozy fall outfit in the first image, which was taken last night. She paired a striped knit sweater in shades of white, orange, pink and purple with three-quarter sleeves with dark taupe-colored flared velvet pants. The luxe fabric of each of her pieces were perfect for the chilly fall weather. Vonn added a cream top-handle bag to the look, plus a watch and a necklace. She also wore white shoes that barely peeked out from the hem of her pants.

When not posing with musicians, the athlete’s social media is filled with her pick of designer looks as well as impressive gym routines and fitness rotations, all fueled by her Under Armour apparel. From colorful shorts to leggings to sports bras and supportive sneakers, it’s Under Armour or nothing for the athlete who has been partnered with the brand since she was 16 years old.

In addition to her athleisure, Vonn also sports pieces courtesy of top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, Musier Paris, Giuseppe Zanotti and more. The Olympic medalist also has ties to Oakley, GoPro, Red Bull and Vail Resorts with a net worth of over $3 million according to a 2013 Forbes article.

