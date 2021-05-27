×
Lindsey Vonn Goes Military Chic in Off-White’s Camo Sweater, Parachute Pants & Stiletto Boots

Her outfit is a lesson courtside streetwear style.

Lindsey Vonn dressed to impress in a sleek utilitarian outfit — and equally sleek boots — for last night’s Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.

Vonn dressed for the occasion in a full Off-White look by designer Virgil Abloh. While sitting courtside and mingling with friends, the Olympic skier wore the brand’s camouflage men’s sweater and olive green parachute pants, accessorized with its “Nailed” leather clutch.

However, the stars of Vonn’s outfit were her black leather $1,185 Allen ankle boots, also by Alboh. The athlete is known for navigating slippery surfaces — she’s won four World Cups and numerous Olympic medals, after all — so it’s no surprise that she traversed the laminated court in sky-high 4.3-inch heels with ease. The boots’ thin silver stilettos cemented the utilitarian nature of Vonn’s look, and accented her bag’s shiny hardware as well.

The ensemble is Vonn’s latest attire for a fun evening out. She’s become known in recent months for her daring footwear choices, preferring pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter—most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures, in addition to statement pieces by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Giuseppe Zanotti.

For the Nets game, Vonn was accompanied by sister Karin Kildow, who also donned Off-White—specifically, the brand’s denim shirt dress. The duo has become a paparazzi fixture together, appearing side-by-side at events like the ESPY’s, Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Sports Awards, and numerous film and TV premieres.

The sisters’ slick attire was perfect for the event, which drew other sports fanatic celebs to Brooklyn as well. Travis Scott, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu, and Beastie Boys founder Mike D were also in attendance. Ending with a Nets victory over the Celtics, the night — like Vonn’s courtside attire — was a slam dunk.

Shop for similar boots below to bring your wardrobe Vonn’s fashionable utilitarian vibes.

