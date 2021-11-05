Lindsey Vonn Goes for a Daring, Red-Hot Dress With See-Through Pumps at amfAR Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Along with a bevy of other famous faces, Lindsey Vonn stepped out for the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The annual AIDS research and education fundraiser was held at the Pacific Design Center and honored Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

The 37-year-old former World Cup alpine skier went for a vibrant, head-turning look for the charity event, wearing an elegant fire engine-red column gown with a shimmering appearance. She styled the striking floor-length dress with a pair of matching red stiletto pumps boasting a sharp pointed toe and slightly see-through finish so that you could see her toes.

Lindsey Vonn wearing a red gown and matching pumps at the 2021 amfAR Gala. CREDIT: MEGA

Vonn also coordinated her lip color and clutch bag with the rest of her look, and pulled things together with diamond drop earrings for a bit of added sparkle, plus some bracelets, a watch and a couple rings.

A close-up view of Lindsey Vonn wearing semi see-through red pumps featuring a sharp pointed toe. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier in the week, Vonn attended the star-studded Gucci Love Parade show, which was held on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The former Olympian showed off an avant-garde dress and square-toe leather boots featuring a signature gold horsebit toe detail from the luxury Italian fashion house for the fanciful occasion.

