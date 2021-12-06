Lindsey Vonn Pops in Yellow Flared Pants, Crop Top & Pointy Pumps at Miami Dolphins Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn has never been shy about her love for fashion.

The four-time World Cup winning-skier was all smiles as she attended the Miami Dolphins game on Sunday. Vonn took to Instagram to share a few pregame photos of herself and former Miami Dolphins quarterback, Dan Marino.

To no one’s surprise, she chose a stylish ensemble for the day. Vonn sported a white crop top under a white linen button-down shirt. She paired her blouse with high-waist canary yellow pants that flared perfectly on the end.

She completed the look with a small white clutch, thin gold accessories and blue oversized sunglasses.

Vonn’s wide leg pants gave a glimpse of her footwear choice. From the looks of it, she slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe heels. Her shoe style was a nice complement to her vibrant pants. The Olympic gold medalist typically tends to gravitate towards designs like sharp pumps, sleek sandals, sneakers and ski boots.

For Vonn’s typical fashion aesthetic, she’s a fan of classic silhouettes that tend toward functionality. When she hits the red carpet she likes to look strong and feminine. She opts for something minimal, yet glamorous. If you scroll through her Instagram feed you are likely to find pictures of her wearing styles like flowy dresses, efficient activewear, slouchy sweatpants, durable snow gear, colorful separates and edgy tailoring.

Lindsey Vonn at the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard outside the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Nov. 2, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

In November, she made an edgy appearance at the Gucci Love Parade event. Vonn wore a tri-color design from the Italian luxury house. The unique shoulder-padded dress included chevrons of green and red atop a white pleated skirt and turtleneck silhouette. To add a touch of grunge to the ensemble, she paired the dress with sleek leather boots from the brand.

See more of Lindsey Vonn’s style through the years.

