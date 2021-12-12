Lindsey Vonn is a Snow Bunny in Zipped Jumpsuit, Fluffy Hat & Ski Boots for Her First Fashion Show

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn dressed in ski-worthy style in Park City while presenting her Head Sportswear ski-wear collection, Legacy Line, in her debut fashion show.

Vonn presented her first show in an all-white look, which included a white zip-up jumpsuit with a black zipper and stripe accents worn atop a matching zipped top. The ensemble was layered beneath a matching coat, which also featured a front zipper. Vonn’s look was complete with a white ribbed hat topped with fluffy pom-poms, creating a sporty and chic “snow bunny” look.

For footwear, the Olympic skier elevated her outfit with a pair of white lace-up boots. Though most of the style’s details couldn’t be seen, the pair appeared to feature rounded toes, as well as black ridged soles and cord laces. The utilitarian pair appeared ideal for balance during colder weather, while still adding a stylish finish to her look that created a monochrome appearance.

Lace-up boots have become a top winter trend, due to their support and comfort. Suede and leather pairs in versatile hues of black, brown and beige — often including lug soles or block heels — are also popular versions that can be seen this time of year. In addition to Vonn, Chrissy Teigen, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez have also worn pairs by Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman and Miu Miu in recent weeks.

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The skier frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

