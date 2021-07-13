Lindsey Vonn Sparkles in Sheer Gucci Dress and Metallic Sandals for Sports Humanitarian Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsey Vonn dazzled last night at the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards.

The Olympic skier dressed up for the Awards in a sheer Gucci gown with a slip lining. The dress featured puffed sleeves and a patent leather neckline accented with a silver “G” embellishment. Vonn’s greatest sparkle came from the brand’s signature “GG” logo in white crystals, offset with pink crystals, which covered the piece. She cinched her outfit with a black leather belt featuring a gold and silver logo buckle, also by Gucci, as well as a black clutch embellished with a crystal butterfly, rose gold watch, and sparkling gold stud earrings.

Lindsey Vonn wears a Gucci dress and sandals in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Lindsey Vonn wears a Gucci dress and sandals in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Vonn slipped on a pair of Gucci’s sleek strappy sandals. Her metallic rose gold set featured thin crossover and toe straps accented with delicate gold chains, in a reference to the brand’s Sylvie handbags. A printed lining and 3.7-inch stiletto heels completed the look. Vonn’s sandals currently retail for $1,100 on Gucci.com.

Lindsey Vonn wears a Gucci dress and sandals in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Vonn’s Gucci sandals. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Gucci’s metallic sandals with chains. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

The ensemble was Vonn’s latest outfit by the Italian label this week. At a Gucci party hosted in the Hamptons this weekend by stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, the retired athlete wore a retro white mini dress and low-top sneakers in a tennis-inspired look by the brand. Her outfit was accessorized with the brand’s signature Sylvie handbag in a deep green hue.

Lindsey Vonn CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Vonn has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The skier frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

The Olympian’s latest elegant outfit packed a sparkling statement for the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards, hosted by ESPN at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. The event, which honors the philanthropy of numerous top athletes, was hosted by actor Taye Diggs and featured a rap performance by Cordae. In addition to Vonn, legendary athletes like Billie Jean King were in attendance, as well as honorees including Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff and Arthur Blank.

Add a sleek rose gold sandal to your summer rotation, inspired by Lindsey Vonn.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Odette sandals, $119.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Lucy sandals, $188.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandals, $300 (was $398).

Click through the gallery for more of Lindsey Vonn’s top looks over the years.