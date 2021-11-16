Lindsey Vonn Goes Casual in a Black Flowy Overcoat and Colorful Gucci Boots While at a Broncos Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsey Vonn brought the playful world of Gucci and meshed it with casual separates while in her hometown of Denver.

The Olympic gold medalist attended the Broncos game this week, where she posted a video of her walking around the stadium and taking photos with fans. For the ensemble, Vonn sported a black flowy overcoat and a blue button-up top paired with sleek, distressed jeans that made the entire look feel modern. She accessorized the moment with a chic black Gucci bag that featured the brand’s signature horse-bit hardware splashed across the front of the purse.

When it came down to the shoes, Vonn slipped on a pair of Gucci boots that incorporated the signature whimsical embellishments that have now become synonymous with the brand.

For Vonn’s typical fashion aesthetic, she’s a fan of classic and fashion silhouettes that tend toward functionality. For instance, scattered throughout her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing styles like flowy dresses, efficient activewear, slouchy sweatpants, durable snow gear, colorful separates and edgy tailoring. On the footwear front, she typically gravitates toward designs like sharp pumps, sleek sandals, sneakers and ski boots.

When she makes an appearance on a red carpet, Vonn is known for wearing beautiful creations from principled designers and houses like Gucci and Christian Siriano. For dress designs, Vonn has a penchant for a variety of looks from a sheer number to crystallized pieces with tulle trains and peek-a-boo cutouts.

