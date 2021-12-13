Lindsay Lohan Bundles Up With Fiancé in Chic Canada Goose Coat & Wool-Lined Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lindsay Lohan bundled up in style in her latest Instagram post today.

The 35-year-old made a case for cold weather-chic in the photo. She sported a quilted Canada Goose jacket that draped down to her feet. The coat featured long zip pockets, a hood and the signature Canada Goose logo on the coat’s shoulder. She accessorized with a cute winter hat that had a knit finish and a pom-pom on the top. On her feet, she sported a fashion-meets-function pair of boots. The snowshoes featured a waterproof upper with lace-up detailing and a plush white wool lining.

Lohan posed with her fiancé, Bader Shammas. She captioned the black and white photo “No1 else I’d rather freeze with.” He wore a pair of black pants with a thick hooded coat, a beanie hat, leather gloves and a pair of black lace-up combat boots.

She also posted a photo with her brother Dakota Lohan from the same day, which she captioned “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”

Lace-up boots have become a top winter trend, due to their support and comfort. Suede and leather pairs in versatile hues of black, brown and beige — often including lug soles or block heels — are also popular versions that can be seen this time of year. In addition to Vonn, Chrissy Teigen, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez have also worn pairs by Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman and Miu Miu in recent weeks.

Last week, Gwen Stefani posted a photo in a pair of white winter lace-up boots. She paired the shoes with a festive ruby red ensemble including plaid pants, a scarlet bomber jacket and a red turtle neck.

