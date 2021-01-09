Lily Collins Has ‘Gone Mod’ In a Preppy Designer Outfit With Christian Louboutin Boots

For a stylish start to the year, Lily Collins played with proportions and stepped out in an elevated black and white ensemble.

The “Emily in Paris” star wore a $2,960 Oscar de la Renta sleeveless day dress in a black and white tweed colorway layered with the brand’s white turtleneck pullover underneath.

A monochrome and fringe-detailed version tweed dress from the luxury label offers a similar aesthetic and is currently on sale for $1,345 on the brand’s e-commerce website.

Here’s a closer look at the Christian Louboutin Eloise 100 Suede boots. CREDIT: Net A Porter

To elevate her ’60s mod meets the early 2000s ensemble, the “To the Bone” actress teamed her outfit with a pair of black knee-high boots. She chose the Christian Louboutin Eloise 100 Suede Knee Boots. These shoes from the iconic French designer are crafted with Italian suede leather uppers with elasticized detail at the shaft openings for a secure fit. They feature a sleek almond toe and a towering 4-inch stiletto heel, complete with the brand’s signature red soles. The timeless boots retail for $1,445 and are available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com.

This sighting further confirms Collins’ affinity for tall black boots. In Dec. 2020, the “Mirror Mirror” alumna wore a similar pair of over the knee boots from Casadei and styled them with a coordinating green voluminous top and satin shorts set from Emporio Armani. Some of her other favorite styles in this silhouette include those designed by brands such as Saint Laurent and Christian Dior.

The actress also is frequently spotted in slip-on footwear options and counts the Gucci Jordaan loafers are one of her go-to choices.

Embrace the Netflix star’s sophisticated boot style and shop similar selections below.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Donata Boots, $161 (from $268).

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hai Boots, $200.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vince Camuto Derika Boots, $120 (from $240).

