Lily Collins Brings the Runway to Her Backyard in Prada & Her Most Beloved Thigh-High Boots

On Friday, Lily Collins strutted into the weekend in an eye-catching ensemble fresh off the designer runway and styled it with one of her most beloved pairs of towering thigh-high boots.

The “Emily in Paris” star wore a top and skirt combination from Prada’s fall ’20 ready-to-wear collection. She teamed the Italian luxury label’s Geometric-Print Sleeveless Shirt with the brand’s Embroidered Skirt. This blouse features a red, white, and black patterned throughout and retails for $1,060 on farfetch.com. The embellished skirt offers a fringed silhouette from the mid-thigh down to the crystal-encrusted, midi length hemline. It retails for $6,100 and still is available in limited quantities on farfetch.com.

She accessorized the tri-colored outfit with minimal jewelry, opting for a simple gold bracelet and ring.

For footwear, the “To The Bone” actress completed the look with the Casadei Blade over-the-knee boots in the black colorway. These statement boots feature an Italian Chamois suede upper construction, a body-conscious thigh-high shaft, a sharp pointy toe, and a towering 4.72-inch stiletto heel. Originally debuting with the brand’s fall ’17 collection, they retail for $2,133.

Here’s a closer look at the Casadei Thigh-High Blade Boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

In December 2020, Collins wore a strikingly similar pair of boots from the luxury footwear label and styled them with a green ruffled top with coordinating satin shorts from Emporio Armani for a virtual Netflix Watch Party.

This sighting further confirms the “Mirror, Mirror” alumna‘s affinity for tall black boots, which appear to be her go-to footwear choice when creating more formal outfits. Similarly, the British-American star teamed a ’60s-inspired Oscar de la Renta look with a pair of Christian Louboutin Eloise suede knee-high boots in a black colorway.

Embrace the Netflix star’s sophisticated boot style with these similar options available below.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Carly Boots, $299 (from $750).

To Buy: Villa Rouge Scarlett Knee High Boots, $225.

To Buy: Schutz Maryana Tall Boots, $238.

