×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lily Collins Brings the Runway to Her Backyard in Prada & Her Most Beloved Thigh-High Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
lily-collins-dress-boots
2008
2008
2009
2010
View Gallery 49 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

On Friday, Lily Collins strutted into the weekend in an eye-catching ensemble fresh off the designer runway and styled it with one of her most beloved pairs of towering thigh-high boots.

The “Emily in Paris” star wore a top and skirt combination from Prada’s fall ’20 ready-to-wear collection. She teamed the Italian luxury label’s Geometric-Print Sleeveless Shirt with the brand’s Embroidered Skirt. This blouse features a red, white, and black patterned throughout and retails for $1,060 on farfetch.com. The embellished skirt offers a fringed silhouette from the mid-thigh down to the crystal-encrusted, midi length hemline. It retails for $6,100 and still is available in limited quantities on farfetch.com.

She accessorized the tri-colored outfit with minimal jewelry, opting for a simple gold bracelet and ring.

Watch on FN

Related

Amanda Gorman Glistens in Prada While Delivering Moving Poem During Inauguration Day 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Styles a Ruby-Red Romper With Metallic Prada Slides on an Italian Getaway

Prada Severs Ties With Brand Ambassador Amid Alleged Surrogacy Scandal

For footwear, the “To The Bone” actress completed the look with the Casadei Blade over-the-knee boots in the black colorway. These statement boots feature an Italian Chamois suede upper construction, a body-conscious thigh-high shaft, a sharp pointy toe, and a towering 4.72-inch stiletto heel. Originally debuting with the brand’s fall ’17 collection, they retail for $2,133.

Here’s a closer look at the Casadei Thigh-High Blade Boots.
CREDIT: Farfetch

In December 2020, Collins wore a strikingly similar pair of boots from the luxury footwear label and styled them with a green ruffled top with coordinating satin shorts from Emporio Armani for a virtual Netflix Watch Party.

This sighting further confirms the “Mirror, Mirror” alumna‘s affinity for tall black boots, which appear to be her go-to footwear choice when creating more formal outfits. Similarly, the British-American star teamed a ’60s-inspired Oscar de la Renta look with a pair of Christian Louboutin Eloise suede knee-high boots in a black colorway.

Embrace the Netflix star’s sophisticated boot style with these similar options available below.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Carly Boots, $299 (from $750).

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Villa Rouge Scarlett Knee High Boots, $225.

Schutz-Maryana-Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Schutz Maryana Tall Boots, $238.

Click through this gallery to see how Lily Collins’ red carpet style has evolved over the years. 

Fit Analytics is available on both Sponsored By Fit Analytics

The Data Behind Your Perfect Fit

With Fit Analytics, data fuels not just personalized recommendations but an individual shopping experience.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad