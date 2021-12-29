Lily Collins Shakes It Off in Fringe Mini Skirt and Neon See-Through Heels With ‘Emily in Paris’ Co-Star Samuel Arnold

“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins posted a Reel to her Instagram today shaking and shimmying in her newest outfit.

The actress danced off her nerves with costar Samuel Arnold, who plays Julien on the show. The pair moved and grooved, showing off their neon ensembles. Collins struck pose after pose in a striped blue and white crop top that was ultra short. To balance the look out, Collins donned a high-waisted neon yellow and tan skirt with a fringe detailing. The actress cinched her waist with a matching tan mini belt. Arnold wore a pair of neon blue fitted slacks that matched a funky blue, green, red and white button-up top. The colorful ensembles complemented each other perfectly as they danced side by side. Arnold accessorized the blue ensemble with two black rings, keeping it light on the jewelry.

As if there wasn’t enough neon in Collins’ look, she added a pair of neon yellow and snakeskin booties. The boots are see-through, showing off the animal print detail below. The boots had a significant heel and matched the neon yellow running throughout the actress’ ensemble. Arnold kept things simple in contrast, wearing a pair of fresh white sneakers. The classic choice breaks up the heavy usage of blue throughout the outfit.

“Emily In Paris” season two has been receiving much talk for its costuming, upping the anti from last season. Every piece is colorful and imaginative, exploring each and every character’s personality and background through the clothing they wear. It seems like this time around, the stylists working on the show, led by Patricia Field, didn’t come to play.

