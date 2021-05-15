Lily Collins Pairs Monochrome Outfit With White Sneakers on “Emily In Paris” Filming Set

Lily Collins found the perfect way to elevate white running shoes while on-set filming season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” on Friday.

The actress embraced the shacket trend and wore the now sold-out Mango Oversized Wool-blend Overshirt in the brown colorway. She styled the structured top with a pair of brown jogger sweatpants in a slightly more grey-toned hue. The Beyond Yoga Midi Joggers offer a similar look and retail for $110 on carbon38.com.

Collins accessorized it with a structured white face mask – which perfectly coordinates with her shoes.

Lily Collins on the set of “Emily In Paris” on May 14, 2021. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

The “Inheritance” star completed her outfit with a pair of Nike Roshe Flyknit Sneakers in the Sail colorway. These lightweight shoes feature the brand’s signature Flyknit textile uppers with padded collars, midsoles, lace-up detailing on the vamp and rubber soles. While these shoes are currently unavailable, similar Nike styles retail for approximately $65-90.

Here’s a closer look at Lily Collins’ sneakers. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Brown is arguably 2021’s buzziest neutral hue and Collins confirms that monochrome sweatsuits teamed with athletic footwear remain an on-trend uniform for spring. Since lockdowns began in early 2020, comfortable footwear has been a fixture in every street style star’s everyday wardrobe.

The Netflix star proves her affinity for easy flat footwear and often pairs them with similar earth-toned shackets. In Dec. 2020, Collins styled a similar look including Levi’s jeans, a Celine handbag and ballet flats in a camel colorway.

Lily Collins on Dec. 11 in West Hollywood. CREDIT: MEGA Loafers are another one of the actress’s favorite shoe trends and she counts the Gucci Jordaan loafers are one of her most beloved styles.

Upgrade your sneaker collection for spring with similar knit shoe options available below.

