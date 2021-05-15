×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Lily Collins Pairs Monochrome Outfit With White Sneakers on “Emily In Paris” Filming Set

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Lily Collins Arriving At The Dressing Room On The Set Of Emily In Paris In Paris
Celebrities in Loafers
Celebrities in Loafers
Celebrities in Loafers
Celebrities in Loafers
View Gallery 100 Images

Lily Collins found the perfect way to elevate white running shoes while on-set filming season 2 of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” on Friday.

The actress embraced the shacket trend and wore the now sold-out Mango Oversized Wool-blend Overshirt in the brown colorway. She styled the structured top with a pair of brown jogger sweatpants in a slightly more grey-toned hue. The Beyond Yoga Midi Joggers offer a similar look and retail for $110 on carbon38.com.

Collins accessorized it with a structured white face mask – which perfectly coordinates with her shoes.

Lily Collins, shacket, white sneakers, nike sneakers
Lily Collins on the set of “Emily In Paris” on May 14, 2021.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

The “Inheritance” star completed her outfit with a pair of Nike Roshe Flyknit Sneakers in the Sail colorway. These lightweight shoes feature the brand’s signature Flyknit textile uppers with padded collars, midsoles, lace-up detailing on the vamp and rubber soles. While these shoes are currently unavailable, similar Nike styles retail for approximately $65-90.

Related

Skepta Takes the Pitch With Latest Nike Air Max Tailwind 5 and Phantom 'Bloody Chrome' Collab

Exclusive: Nike's New North America Head Sarah Mensah on Being a 'Real and Present' Leader + What She Learned from Michael Jordan

Nike Reveals Details Into When Employees Will Return to HQ

Lily Collins, nike sneakers
Here’s a closer look at Lily Collins’ sneakers.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / SplashNews.com

Brown is arguably 2021’s buzziest neutral hue and Collins confirms that monochrome sweatsuits teamed with athletic footwear remain an on-trend uniform for spring. Since lockdowns began in early 2020, comfortable footwear has been a fixture in every street style star’s everyday wardrobe.

The Netflix star proves her affinity for easy flat footwear and often pairs them with similar earth-toned shackets. In Dec. 2020, Collins styled a similar look including Levi’s jeans, a Celine handbag and ballet flats in a camel colorway.

Lily Collins out shopping at Target store in West Hollywood. 11 Dec 2020 Pictured: Lily Collins. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720637_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lily Collins on Dec. 11 in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: MEGA
Loafers are another one of the actress’s favorite shoe trends and she counts the Gucci Jordaan loafers are one of her most beloved styles.

Upgrade your sneaker collection for spring with similar knit shoe options available below.

Allbirds, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

To Buy: Allbirds Tree Dashers Sneakers, $125.

nike sneakers, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Revolution 5 Sneakers, $65.

greats, white sneakers, knit sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Greats

To Buy: Greats The Royale Knit Sneakers, $119.

Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities embrace the loafer trend.

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad