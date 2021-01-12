×
Lily Collins Makes a Case for Chic Comfort in a Cutout Sweater Dress & Croc-Embossed Pumps

By Claudia Miller
Lily Collins continued promotion for her new Netflix film this week in a comfy twist on glam attire.

In a new look shared to Instagram today, the “Mank” actress tapped Monse for a chic sweater dress moment; the brand’s off-the-shoulder turtleneck arch dress features a cutout neckline with a hidden racerback collar all in a ribbed brown knit material. The design retails for $1,290 and is available now on the brand’s website.

Following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian, the actress tackled 2021’s growing monochrome trend by selecting croc-embossed pumps from Christian Louboutin. The classic pointed-toe silhouette includes a squared vamp as well as a steep stiletto heel measuring over 4 inches in height.

Similar designs to Collins’ choice retail for upwards of $795 courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Over the weekend, the “Emily in Paris” star tackled another trending look in a mod-style layered ensemble from Oscar de la Renta. The $2,960 sleeveless day dress came matched with a turtleneck sweater and Louboutin’s Eloise suede knee-high boots; the $1,445 timeless silhouette comes set atop a 4-inch heel and a sleek pointed-toe design.

Here’s a closer look at the Christian Louboutin Eloise 100 Suede boots.
CREDIT: Net A Porter

When she isn’t in dressier designer duds, Lily Collins’ off-duty footwear style includes a mix of labels such as sustainable brand Rothy’s and workout-ready pairs from Brooks Running. The British-American star also serves as an ambassador for Lancôme and has previously starred in ad campaigns for Barrie on top of appearing front row for the biggest names in fashion during Fashion Month — think Chanel, Givenchy,  and Valentino amongst other major designers.

