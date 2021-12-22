Lily Collins and Ashley Park Put an ‘Emily in Paris’ Twist on TikTok’s Viral Zico Dance Challenge in Pumps, Sandals and More Statement Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

To celebrate the season 2 premiere of “Emily in Paris”—which just dropped on Netflix today—Lily Collins and co-star Ashley Park filmed a stylish take on the Zico dance challenge. The challenge involves subjects dancing to Korean rapper Zico’s song “Any Song,” which originated on TikTok.

Park and Collins completed the choreography during their time filming “Emily in Paris,” while behind-the-scenes of various shoots dressed as their respective characters Mindy and Emily. The duo wore a range of maximalist outfits crafted by costume designer Patricia Field for the show, featuring a variety of bright colors, bold textures and plenty of sparkle and metallic tones.

For footwear, the “Love, Rosie” star and Broadway actress wore numerous shoe styles. Collins donned a variety of pairs, including metallic platform sandals, red pumps, ankle-wrap sandals and multicolored slides. Park wore an equally dazzling array of footwear, which included Christian Cowan x Giuseppe Zanotti heeled sandals, Roger Vivier slides, sparkly ankle boots and clear-heeled platform sandals. On two occasions, each coordinated in Ugg boots and fluffy crystal-embellished slippers, as well.

Statement footwear has become a mainstay for “Emily in Paris,” which follows Emily (Collins) as she begins a marketing job abroad in the City of Lights. Both Collins and Park have worn an array of bold footwear during the show’s first and second seasons, as their characters both have especially maximalist style. Many have drawn parallels to their statement-making ways of dressing and outfits worn by another character dressed by the iconic Field, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Collins often hits the red carpet in platform heels, boots and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from top brands including Valentino, Celine and Christian Louboutin. The “To the Bone” star‘s off-duty looks typically incorporate sharp comfortable shoes, ranging from Gucci loafers to Birdies slippers. She’s also been spotted in Nike, Lacoste and Sorel sneakers, as well.

