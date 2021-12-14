Lily Collins and Ashley Park Make a Case for Ultra-Flare Jeans, Sharp Shoulders, Pointy Pumps and Wooden Platforms

Ashley Park, left, and Lily Collins filming season 2 of "Emily In Paris" in St-Tropez on May 9, 2021.

Lily Collins and Ashley Park give a crash course in mastering different fashion eras.

The “Emily in Paris” actresses, Lily Collins and Ashley Park, posed for a photo on Instagram today that showed the two wearing eye-catching outfits. For Collin’s ensemble, she slipped on a black cropped turtleneck and a pair of paper bag waist jeans that featured an extreme flare on each leg. Over it, she threw on a neutral-colored tweed jacket. And for accessories, Collins wore a black belt that had a big silver buckle. As for Park’s attire, she wore a green dress and a black blazer that incorporated metallic buttons, which elevated the garment. For accessories, Park wore a black Versace Virtus shoulder bag.

For shoes, Collins popped on a pair of sleek black pumps, and for Park, she donned a pair of black platform derbies that had an intricate wooden sole.

When it comes to Collin’s typical style, on her Instagram feed there are pictures of her wearing printed separates, cozy sweaters, bold outerwear, flowy dresses and functional loungewear. Shoe-wise, Collins opts for fun boots, easy sandals, active sneakers, towering platforms and edgy pumps.

For Park’s fashion aesthetic, she’s on the adventurous side and fancies taking risks. Riddled through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing structured tailoring, colorful separates, stretchy activewear and breezy dresses. On the footwear front, she gravitates towards sleek sneakers, versatile boots and chic clogs.