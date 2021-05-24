Lil Nas X Sports a White Suit With Matching Heeled Boots After Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘Saturday Night Live’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Lil Nas X was the musical guest on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy. Nas started the episode in a musical Pride-themed sketch to raise awareness for the LBGTQ+ community before he went on to do a performance of his own. While on stage in the middle of performing his hit single “Montero,” Lil Nas X stunned audience members as his pants ripped during a choreographed routine. For wardrobe, his background dancers paired a black headscarf with patent black joggers while Nas wore lace up leather pants with a blazing flame graphic.

Lil Nas X performing “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on SNL. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Later that night, he took to Twitter to assure fans that his wardrobe malfunction was in fact an accident. After clearing the air, he called the experience his “favorite night of his career” and thanked SNL for the opportunity.

i know i do a lot of planned shit but ripping my pants on live television is not one of them — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X on SNL. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

After his performance, Lil Nas X went for a white monochromatic look. He paired a crisp white suit that featured a faux gunshot wound detailing with square toed platform boots. The singer and songwriter is well known for the funky twists he pairs with his bold style. In the past, he’s stated that he hopes his style choices encourage his fanbase to portray the most confident versions of themselves.

