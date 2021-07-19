Lil Nas X Is ‘On Trial’ Over His Controversial Nike Satan Shoes During His ‘Industry Baby’ Teaser

Lil Nas X released the teaser today for his next single, “Industry Baby,” and his infamous Nike Satan shoes are at the center of the music video.

During the trailer, Lil Nas X — who is on trial over the release of the controversial shoes — plays several characters including the judge, the lawyers and a jury member. Throughout the teaser, his MSCHF-created custom Nike Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes” were passed around the courtroom.

However, the real reason he’s on trial quickly becomes clear, with the prosecutor stating “this is much more about shoes” and asking Lil Nas X, “Are you gay?” By the end of the trailer, after admitting he is gay — and that his mother knows of his sexuality — the judge sentenced Lil Nas X to five years in “Montero State Prison.” (“Montero” is the name of his upcoming album and song that

At the end of the teaser, Lil Nas X revealed “Industry Baby” will feature rapper — and FN cover star — Jack Harlow, and was produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West. The record will drop July 23.

In late March, Lil Nas X debuted the custom Nike Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes,” which were done in collaboration with MSCHF, during the music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” that is replete with demonic imagery.

Almost immediately after its release, Nike distanced itself from the custom shoes. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” a Nike spokesperson told FN after the video’s release.

On March 29, Nike Inc. took legal action against MSCHF Product Studio Inc., confirming in a statement to FN that it “filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today to stop the release of the Satan Shoes. It continued, “The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”

The next month, Nike said it settled its “Satan Shoes” lawsuit with MSCHF Product Studio Inc., and that the settlement includes a voluntary recall. MSCHF will offer full refunds to people who purchased both the “Satan Shoes” as well as its previously launched “Jesus Shoes” to “remove them from circulation,” Nike said.