Lil Nas X Gets Groovy in Feather-Sleeve Suit and Classic Loafers at LACMA Gala

Lil Nas X brought extra dramatic style to the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Montero” musician shone in a yellow slim-fitting Gucci suit, covered in gold embroidery of the brand’s double G logo. The bold set was layered over a peachy pink button-down shirt, opened to reveal a chunky silver necklace. Though the “Call Me By Your Name” singer’s outfit made a bright statement, its most lavish accent was wide cuffs coated in pink feathers, bringing his look a distinctly theatric ’70s mood. His accessories included silver rings, a single silver drop earring and sparkly Gucci logo socks.

Lil Nas X attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The “That’s What I Want” singer kept his footwear more versatile with classic Gucci loafers. The $830 Jordaan style featured a slip-on silhouette with almond-shaped toes, as well as brown leather uppers and short heels. Its sharpest accent came from gold horsebits atop each shoe — a signature of the Italian luxury brand. The pair added another vintage-inspired element to Lil Nas X’s look, while connecting to his outfit’s gleaming gold accents.

Lil Nas X attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Lil Nas X’s loafers. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Gucci’s Jordaan loafers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

