Lil Kim Pops With Color & Feathers in Purple Mini Dress & Green Sandals at Bottega Veneta Detroit Fashion Show

Lil Kim makes head-to-toe feathers look dazzling.

The “Crush On You” rapper attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in Detroit yesterday in a fashion moment suitable for the rap icon. Lil Kim wore a head-to-toe ensemble from the Italian label that felt very on-trend and fashion-forward. The look consisted of a purple dress that featured purple ostrich feathers, accessorized with a forest green belt.

Lil’ Kim attends the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

A closer look at Lil Kim’s Bottega Veneta Feather dot Seagrass sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

For the shoes, Lil Kim wore a pair of black leather knee-highs paired with Bottega Veneta Feather Dot sandals in the Seagrass color. The footwear helped provide a more vibrant color contrast to the outfit. The sandals are available for purchase on Bottegaveneta.com.

When it comes to Lil Kim’s essential everyday style, she tends to fancy luxury brands and aesthetics that are bold. Riddled throughout her Instagram are pictures of her wearing creations from brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Valentino. On the footwear front, Lil Kim wears brands like Prada, Gucci and Fendi.

The entertainer is known for being a fashion poster child, having starred in campaigns for brands like Old Navy and Iceberg. She is beloved by many greats in the industry, and even Marc Jacobs cited Lil Kim as a muse in the mid-2000s. She has even walked runway shows for brands like Baby Phat and VFiles. The emcee also worked with PrettyLittleThing to create a capsule collection of trendy, modern pieces like a mesh bodycon dress and patent trench coat.

Put on a pair of feathered sandals and give your outfits a chic, glamorous elevation.

