Lele Pons Shines In Metallic Pink Boots For Paris Hilton’s Wedding After-Party

Pons arriving at the wedding after party of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at Santa Monica Pier Friday.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With multi-day celebrations underway for Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum, all of the couple’s friends have come out to support them — including singer and YouTube star Lele Pons. The social media personality and “Cooking With Paris” guest star was just one of the attendees at the wedding after party, held Friday at Santa Monica Pier,.

Pons must have received the memo for the event’s brightly color dress code, as the star arrived in a neon ensemble that included a metallic pink corset, a lime-green mesh, long shirt, micro-mini jean shorts and a rainbow-colored mask

But the clear focal point of Pons’s look was a pair of knee-high metallic pink, high-heeled boots, which complemented Hilton’s own all-pink ensemble (which also included a pair of hot pink platform boots.

Youtube Star Lele Pons at Paris Hilton’s Amusement Park Wedding Party in Santa Monica on November 12, 2021. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

This is not the first time Pons has been known for rocking a bold look at an event. The YouTuber/singer has been known to wear everything from bold, monochromatic jumpsuits to glam, metallic dresses. We always look forward to seeing what this lively entertainer will wear next.

Rock Lele’s look with these bold boots.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot, $259.99

To Buy: Chloé Betty 50mm Ankle Boots, $495