Lele Pons Shines In Metallic Pink Boots For Paris Hilton’s Wedding After-Party

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Pons arriving at the wedding after party of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum at Santa Monica Pier Friday.
With multi-day celebrations underway for Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum, all of the couple’s friends have come out to support them — including singer and YouTube star Lele Pons. The social media personality and “Cooking With Paris” guest star was just one of the attendees at the wedding after party, held Friday at Santa Monica Pier,.

Pons must have received the memo for the event’s brightly color dress code, as the star arrived in a neon ensemble that included a metallic pink corset, a lime-green mesh, long shirt, micro-mini jean shorts and a rainbow-colored mask

But the clear focal point of Pons’s look was a pair of knee-high metallic pink, high-heeled boots, which complemented Hilton’s own all-pink ensemble (which also included a pair of hot pink platform boots.

Youtube Star Lele Pons at Paris Hilton's Amusement Park Wedding Party in Santa MonicaPictured: Lele PonsRef: SPL5274571 121121 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Youtube Star Lele Pons at Paris Hilton’s Amusement Park Wedding Party in Santa Monica on November 12, 2021. 
This is not the first time Pons has been known for rocking a bold look at an event. The YouTuber/singer has been known to wear everything from bold, monochromatic jumpsuits to glam, metallic dresses. We always look forward to seeing what this lively entertainer will wear next.

