Lea Michelle Is Pretty in Pink in a Bold Short Suit & Strappy Sandals At New York Fashion Week

Lea Michele was looking rosy in New York City of Friday afternoon at the Alice + Olivia presentation.

The 35-year-old actress arrived to the New York Fashion Week event in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District matching the models’ rainbow Spring/Summer 2022 looks. Michele equally stunned in her own right in a highlighter pink short suit by the flirty brand’s designer Stacey Bendet.

Lea Michele Exits Alice & Olivia Fashion Show in all pink CREDIT: RCF / MEGA On her feet, she wore a coordinating pair of Jimmy Choo “Minny” open-toed leather sandals, which are currently on sale for $450 at Luisaviaroma in a bunch of available sizes.

The ensemble was taken up a notch with her handbag choice. Michele carried one of Edie Parker’s candy-colored lucite purses for extra pizazz. To top it all off, the former “Glee” star added Italian designer Bea Bongiasca’s mismatched earrings that added even more of whimsy touch.

Lea Michele brightens up NYFW in Barbie pink CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Michele has been hitting New York Fashion Week over the past few days, posting Instagram snaps of her various outfits, including another pink look by Cinq à Sept.

As part of that look, the actress posed in white Manolo Blahnik pumps that added a few inches to her small 5’3″ frame. Keeping with the pastel color palette, Michele carried a lemon-hued leather wristlet bag by New York label Khaore.

This comes a year after she gave birth to her first child Ever Leo with husband and fashion executive Zandy Reich.

In the past, Michele has gone for casual, relaxed sandals from brands like Joie and Tkees to compliment her off-duty looks. For red carpet styles, her selection has included Stuart Weitzman sandals, nude Brian Atwood heels and Salvatore Ferragamo pointed-toe pumps. Beyond just her own footwear collection, Michele has also served as brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Candie’s.

