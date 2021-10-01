Laverne Cox Twirls to NYC Ballet Fashion Gala in a Voluminous Yellow Checkered Gown and Ballet Flats

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Laverne Cox twirled her way to the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in a custom dress by Christopher John Rogers. Not only this design revealed oversized dimensions on the skirt, but also a bright color palette to match the ballet dancers. The strapless gown featured a yellow checkered pattern with a cinched waist, front zipper and layers of tulle for an added fluffy silhouette.

As for footwear, the star wore a pair of black ballet flats to match the theme of the night. To complete the look, Cox matched with a diamond-cut clutch from L’afshar, Cicada jewelry and a barrette from Jennifer Behr.

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2021 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Laverne Cox at the New York City Ballet 2021 Fall Fashion Gala. CREDIT: Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/Zuma / SplashNews.com

When it comes to red carpets, Cox leans toward stilettos and ankle-strap pumps. For her a past appearance on “Project Runway,” the “Orange Is the New Black” actress donned a pair of custom shoes by Ruth Davis, dubbed the “LC” heels.

A closer look at Laverne Cox’s footwear. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

The entertainer has a penchant for yellow pieces like the Stuart Weitzman bold sandals she wore in 2015 at the Emmys.

When it comes to fashion moments, Cox is always pushing the envelope and bringing emerging brands to the spotlight and always makes a bold statement.

