Laverne Cox Ruffles Feathers in Sheer Strapless Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at People’s Choice Awards 2021

Laverne Cox brought vibrant color to the red carpet at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star arrived in a sheer dress, which featured a strapless silhouette and black trim on its neckline and waist. Cox’s dress was also covered in sprays of purple feathers, adding an exaggerated texture to her ensemble. The actress wore large rings and a gold pendant necklace, keeping her accessories minimal. She also coordinated her outfit with her hair, sporting violet locks that created a monochrome moment.

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

For footwear, the “Doubt” actress’ shoes weren’t visible due to her dress’ volume and length. However, it’s likely Cox wore pointed-toe pumps in a neutral, metallic or textured style. The star is known for donning heels with stilettos and triangular toes on the red carpet, often from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Valentino.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

