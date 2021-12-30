Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sharp in Belted Midi Skirt for Bezos Earth Fund Meeting

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lauren Sanchez dressed sharply for a Bezos Earth Fund meeting alongside boyfriend Jeff Bezos. The meeting for the Fund, which distributes grants towards fighting climate change, also included Bezos, Fund president Dr. Andrew Steer and Shuar nation leader Tuntiak Katan-Shuar.

For the occasion, which she shared on Instagram, the Extra correspondent wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck top tucked into a gray midi skirt. Her skirt included a thin belt and crosshatched pattern. Sanchez completed her sharp ensemble with thin bracelets and stud earrings.

“Looking ahead to the new year, Jeff and I couldn’t be more excited and humbled to focus on our passion and commitment to climate change by helping to protect and restore nature, alongside our team @BezosEarthFund,” Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend wrote in her caption.

For footwear, the former “Good Day L.A.” anchor wore a pair of black leather shoes that appeared to feature a lace-up silhouette. The style was paired with tall black socks for a streamlined appearance, which also smoothly coordinated with Sanchez’s top.

The “View” guest host usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. Sanchez’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

