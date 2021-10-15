Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gives Her Little Brown Dress a Sporty Twist in Alexander McQueen Sneakers on Lunch Date

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lauren Sanchez gives a lesson in being effortlessly chic.

The media personality was spotted while out and about with her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos, today in New York City. Sanchez donned a neutral outfit that emphasized comfort and style. For the look, she wore a white overcoat on top of a brown dress that paired well together. She accessorized the moment with a brown Hermès handbag.

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez leave Cipriani Soho in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Lauren Sanchez’s black and white Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the footwear, Sanchez slipped on a pair of white Alexander McQueen sneakers that added an athletic twist. The shoes incorporate a black suede heel tab and chunky sole; they’re available for $580 on Net-a-Porter.com.

Sanchez’s day-to-day style consists of minimalist classics that truly emphasize comfort. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slouchy long-sleeve T-shirts, durable jeans and edgy dresses. For shoes, Sanchez gravitates towards boots and sharp pumps.

On red carpets, Sanchez wears daring designs that turn heads and create chatter. She and Amazon founder Bezos have appeared on red carpets together in silhouettes that are striking yet sophisticated.

On top of being a media personality and an anchor, Sanchez is also an actress having starred in films like “Fight Club” and “The Longest Yard.”

Slide on a pair of oversized sneakers and add a sporty twist to your outfits.

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Oversized Rubber Heel Detail Sneakers, $590.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Leather Oversized Spiked Sneakers, $850.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima Sneakers, $100.