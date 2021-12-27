Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Shows Off Glam Style in Bikini & Sports Gear in St. Barts With Her Son

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are enjoying the holiday season with her son in St. Barts.

Sanchez, who turned 52 on Dec. 19, took to Instagram today to share some snaps with her followers from their tropical winter vacation. “Photo dump! Closing out the holiday week and gearing up for the New Year. I am so grateful for all the love that surrounds me everyday. My partner, family and friends. I love you all so much and I am thankful for your love and support. Bring it on 2022,” she captioned the post.

In the photos, the former “So You Think You Can Dance” host is sporting several looks, including two different bikinis and a hiking outfit consisting of a black tank top and shorts with a sweatshirt wrapped around her hips. She can also be seen donning hats and sunglasses to shield herself from the sun. Bezos’s girlfriend also added jewelry to each ensemble.

Another shot that Sanchez posted just days ago shows her modeling a vibrant blue halter dress printed with bright red flowers. She accessorized with a straw hat featuring black detailing, sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a delicate gold necklace.

Meanwhile, Bezos complemented his girlfriend with his own looks, also reaching for caps, sunglasses and simple black and white garb.

The former entertainment news anchor has become known for her glamorous sense of style since her relationship with the Amazon founder went public in 2019. Sanchez isn’t one to shy away from bold colors or glittering platform pumps and like many, she’s a fan of Alexander McQueen’s signature chunky sneaker.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala on Nov. 13, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

