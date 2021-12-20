×
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Star Larsa Pippen Adds Sparkle to Her Step in Embellished Booties With Crop & Leggings With Her Son

By Allie Fasanella
Larsa Pippen stepped out on Sunday night for dinner and made a bit of a statement while doing so.

The ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, who has been making headlines for appearing on the new season of “Real Housewives of Miami,” was spotted leaving popular West Hollywood, Calif., bar and eatery, Delilah. Joined by her second oldest son, Preston Pippen, the mother-of-four hit the pavement in a fitted black matching set and black heeled booties.

larsa pippen, preston pippen, larsa pippen style, black heels, street style, december 19, 2021, scottie pippen ex-wife, scottie pippen son
Larsa Pippen steps out for dinner with one of her sons, Preston Pippen, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Over top of the midriff-bearing set, the 47-year-old social media personality donned a cropped jacket with a striped chest and white sleeves. She also carried a sleek black top handle bag. Meanwhile, her 19-year-old son sported a black Givenchy logo hoodie, black pants and low-top Dior sneakers.

larsa pippen, preston pippen, larsa pippen style, black heels, street style, december 19, 2021, scottie pippen ex-wife, scottie pippen son
Larsa Pippen is photographed getting a hug from her 19-year-old son, Preston Pippen, while out in West Hollywood on Dec. 19, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

The “Real Housewives” star’s black booties appeared to feature some sparkle on the top. Pulling things together seamlessly, the Chicago native wore her hair up in a high ponytail and accessorized with sparkling stud earrings for the occasion.

larsa pippen, larsa pippen style, black heels, street style, december 19, 2021, scottie pippen ex-wife,
Larsa Pippen in a black look and pointy pumps while out in West Hollywood on Dec. 19, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Today, Pippen took to Instagram to share a snap of her night-out look, captioning the post “date night w/ sis.” Lately,

